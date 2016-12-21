Tennis, sailing or spying? US shuts 2...

Tennis, sailing or spying? US shuts 2 Russian compounds

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

This Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 photo shows a tennis court at a riverfront compound near Centreville, Md., that has been used by Russian Federation diplomats for years. As part of the move to punish Russia for its role in hacking t... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... 23 min Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 36 min ngaca dulu dong 990
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 44 min Syriana 506,643
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 50 min Retribution 79
News US releases detailed look at Russia's election ... 53 min Cordwainer Trout 9
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 34
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr Listen 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC