Syrian government, rebels sign cease-fire deal, says Russia

ANKARA, Turkey >> Russia's president and the Syrian army said Thursday that a nation-wide cease-fire agreement has been reached with opposition rebels, set to begin at midnight. The deal was confirmed by the Turkish foreign ministry.

Chicago, IL

