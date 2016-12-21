Specialty wood industry reaches out t...

Specialty wood industry reaches out to world

When you go to a building supply store to pick up some deck planks and stair railings for a backyard project, you are sampling a global supply chain whose key customers are building contractors. For B.C.'s wood re-manufacturers, it's a world dominated by cheap wood from places like Russia and cheap labour from other low-regulation countries.

Chicago, IL

