South Korea investigators look into 'artist blacklist'

South Korean investigators summoned the country's ambassador to France as they widened their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye to include allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs. The special prosecution team was planning to question ambassador Mo Chul-min on Thursday over a supposed blacklist of some 9,000 artists who were deemed unfriendly to Park's administration and allegedly denied government support, the AP news agency reported.

