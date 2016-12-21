South Korea investigators look into '...

South Korea investigators look into 'artist blacklist'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

South Korean investigators summoned the country's ambassador to France as they widened their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye to include allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs. The special prosecution team was planning to question ambassador Mo Chul-min on Thursday over a supposed blacklist of some 9,000 artists who were deemed unfriendly to Park's administration and allegedly denied government support, the AP news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Faith is retarded 506,299
News Serbia buys 9 Airbus choppers after Russian jet... 8 min zika 1
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... 9 min zika 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 34 min ICaNthEaRU 30
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 36 min The Dominant Poster 134
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 46 min okimar 11
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... 50 min svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC