Second coal mine to reopen in northeastern B.C., raising hopes in Tumbler Ridge
A mining company in northeastern British Columbia has started hiring as it prepares to reopen the Wolverine Mine on Monday. Conuma Coal Resources Ltd. says the reopening of the mine 15 kilometres west of Tumbler Ridge is expected to create 220 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 min
|uyan
|506,421
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|33 min
|TW_sugar_daddio
|7
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|23
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|BIKSU
|979
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|238
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Strahd
|871
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC