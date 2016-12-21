Scott May, director of Scott May's Daredevil Stunt Show
A stunt firm director showed a "flagrant disregard" for health and safety law over the death of a human cannonball who was killed after being fired into the air at a show, a court heard. Stuntman Matthew Cranch, 24, died after sustaining multiple injuries when a safety net intended to break his fall collapsed as he hurtled to the ground.
