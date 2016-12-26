Russia: Focus is on faults, not terror, in plane crash probe

A pilot error or a technical fault - not terrorism - is likely to be the cause of the plane crash into the Black Sea , Russian officials said Monday as the nation held a day of mourning for the victims. All 84 passengers and eight crew on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi.

