Russia: Focus is on faults, not terror, in plane crash probe
A pilot error or a technical fault - not terrorism - is likely to be the cause of the plane crash into the Black Sea , Russian officials said Monday as the nation held a day of mourning for the victims. All 84 passengers and eight crew on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi.
