Russia: Focus is on faults, not terro...

Russia: Focus is on faults, not terror, in plane crash probe

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

A pilot error or a technical fault - not terrorism - is likely to be the cause of the plane crash into the Black Sea , Russian officials said Monday as the nation held a day of mourning for the victims. All 84 passengers and eight crew on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,029
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 2 min Shinichiro Takizawa 25
News Prince Charles: This Christmas... Let's Not For... 2 min Khan 31
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 4 min TRUMP A PUPPET 26
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 8 min Mikey 7
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 9 min LOCK HIM UP 197
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 14 min spud 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC