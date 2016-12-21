Queen to make late decision on whethe...

Queen to make late decision on whether to attend New Year's Day church service

The Queen will decide tomorrow whether she feels well enough to attend a New Year's Day church service at Sandringham after being struck down over Christmas by a heavy cold. She and the Duke of Edinburgh were forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.

Chicago, IL

