Queen to make late decision on whether to attend New Year's Day church service
The Queen will decide tomorrow whether she feels well enough to attend a New Year's Day church service at Sandringham after being struck down over Christmas by a heavy cold. She and the Duke of Edinburgh were forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.
