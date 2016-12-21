Queen Elizabeth to miss church service due to heavy cold
Buckingham Palace said Sunday that Queen Elizabeth will miss the traditional Christmas morning church service as she continues to recover from a heavy cold. The church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, 177 kilometres north of London, is an important part of the royal Christmas celebration.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 min
|Brian_G
|35,696
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|9 min
|Lu kek yg pindah ...
|964
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|12 min
|Trump your President
|54
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|19 min
|spud
|9
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|27 min
|Barnsweb
|505,949
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|43 min
|frank
|20,092
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|45 min
|Le Jimbo
|4
