Queen Elizabeth to miss church service due to heavy cold

Buckingham Palace said Sunday that Queen Elizabeth will miss the traditional Christmas morning church service as she continues to recover from a heavy cold. The church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, 177 kilometres north of London, is an important part of the royal Christmas celebration.

