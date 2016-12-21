Queen and Philip delay Sandringham trip due to 'heavy colds'
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were expected to go by train to King's Lynn and then on to her nearby Sandringham estate The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have delayed their journey to Norfolk for Christmas after coming down with "heavy colds", Buckingham Palace has said. The Queen and Philip were expected to travel from London to King's Lynn by train on Wednesday and then on to their nearby private Sandringham estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca...
|3 min
|RushFan666
|6
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|8 min
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|15 min
|Pesan buat enci Man
|958
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|38 min
|Foo - the cock
|4
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|48 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|49 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|3
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|51 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC