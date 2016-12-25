Powerful earthquake shakes Chile, no ...

Powerful earthquake shakes Chile, no deaths reported

A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths and only minor known damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.6 quake struck at 11:22 a.m. local time near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles south-southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 22 miles .

