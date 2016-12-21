Police said two people have been char...

Police said two people have been charged with murdering Owen Kerry

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

A young man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve was a much-loved son, grandson and brother, and a great friend to many, his family said. Two people have been charged with murdering Owen Kerry, 19, from Cramlington, Northumberland, who died following an incident in a club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 1 min Listen 39
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 14 min Just Think 78
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 19 min Cordwainer Trout 49
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... 40 min Sir Real 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 48 min huntcoyotes 28
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 684
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,033
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,125

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC