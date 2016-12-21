Police out in full force amid New Yea...

Police out in full force amid New Year's Eve terror attack anxieties

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

New Year's Eve revellers are set to be greeted by a major police presence as they flood cities across the country to usher in 2017. Thousands of police officers will provide a protective ring around London's set-piece firework display, while tactics have been adjusted following this year's terrorist atrocities in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 min Teddy 888
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... 8 min Retribution 35
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 8 min Ainu 6
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 21 min Ainu 5
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 29 min Ainu 10
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 31 min Ainu 7
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 33 min Ainu 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC