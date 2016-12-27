Park political scandal sees dozens of...

Park political scandal sees dozens of South Korean lawmakers bolt from ruling party

Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea's ruling party Tuesday over the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye in a move that could shape presidential elections that might take place in just months. The lawmakers who quit the ruling party are believed to have voted for the presidential impeachment motion, which was overwhelmingly passed in the National Assembly on Dec. 9. The 29 anti-Park lawmakers who left the Saenuri Party plan to create a new conservative party that will likely try to lure outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as its presidential candidate.

