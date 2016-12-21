Palestinian president ready to work w...

Palestinian president ready to work with Trump for peace

11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump to reach a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel. He said "We want to emphasize our willingness to work with the newly elected American administration ... to achieve peace ... based on a two-state solution."

