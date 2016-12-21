Palestinian president ready to work with Trump for peace
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump to reach a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel. He said "We want to emphasize our willingness to work with the newly elected American administration ... to achieve peace ... based on a two-state solution."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|uyan
|506,747
|Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust...
|42 min
|Lassie
|1
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|1 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im...
|2 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|903
|Trump's praise of Putin could signal a new day ...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|7
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC