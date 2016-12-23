North Korea ridicules UN chief's presidential ambitions
SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea on Friday mocked outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon over his apparent ambitions to run for South Korean president, calling him an opportunistic "chameleon in a human mask" who's dreaming a "hollow dream." The North's state-run Uriminzokkiri website said Ban's alleged presidential ambitions were absurd because the way he handled his job as U.N. chief for the past 10 years has left him living in "criticism and shame."
