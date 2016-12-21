News 2 mins ago 7:04 p.m.Police: 9 dead in massive fireworks explosion at Mexico fireworks market
Mexican Federal Police say 9 people are dead and 70 injured in explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City. Este es uno de los videos que circulan en redes sociales sobre la explosin en el mercado de pirotecnia de Tultepec / @Siempre889 pic.twitter.com/jkwuTEXbkZ Images broadcast by Milenio TV on Tuesday afternoon show a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky above the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico.
