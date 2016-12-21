Murder of Russia's ambassador to Turk...

Murder of Russia's ambassador to Turkey 'will not bring Syria conflict to end'

Monday Dec 19

The murder of Russia's ambassador to Turkey will not bring the conflict in Syria any closer to a resolution, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said. Diplomat Andrei Karlov was gunned down at a photography exhibition in Ankara, with the killer named by the Turkish authorities as policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas.

Chicago, IL

