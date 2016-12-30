Merkel tells Germans their country is...

Merkel tells Germans their country is stronger than terror

Chancellor Angela Merkel is telling Germans in her New Year message that their country is stronger than terrorism and the government will do everything to ensure "security in freedom." Merkel said in her annual televised address being broadcast Saturday that 2016 had been "a year of severe tests," the toughest of them Islamic extremist terror.

