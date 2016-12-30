Merkel tells Germans their country is stronger than terror
Chancellor Angela Merkel is telling Germans in her New Year message that their country is stronger than terrorism and the government will do everything to ensure "security in freedom." Merkel said in her annual televised address being broadcast Saturday that 2016 had been "a year of severe tests," the toughest of them Islamic extremist terror.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|Faith Michigan
|506,672
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|9 min
|Paul
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|14 min
|Frogface Kate
|46
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|32 min
|Eleanor
|37
|Patrick J. Buchanan: Collision course: Israel f...
|52 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Britain, edging towards Trump, scolds Kerry ove...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC