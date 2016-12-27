McCain: Permanent US Troops in Estoni...

McCain: Permanent US Troops in Estonia, Rather than Rotation

Sen. John McCain has pledged U.S. support to the security of Russia's three Baltic neighbors amid worries that the United States may not be fully committed to the defense of NATO allies following statements by President-elect Donald Trump. McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said during a visit to Estonia on Tuesday that Washington should consider at least basing troops permanently in that country.

Chicago, IL

