Man suspected of ties to Berlin attacker detained in Germany
German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have detained a Tunisian man they think may have been involved in last week's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. The 40-year-old, who wasn't identified, was detained in Berlin during a search of his home and business, federal prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|31
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|10
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Cassandra_
|843
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|191
|More
|1 hr
|Foo
|1
|More
|1 hr
|Foo
|1
|Want to get rid of smelly farts? Here's how you...
|1 hr
|Foo McPoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC