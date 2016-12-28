Man suspected of ties to Berlin attac...

Man suspected of ties to Berlin attacker detained in Germany

German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have detained a Tunisian man they think may have been involved in last week's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. The 40-year-old, who wasn't identified, was detained in Berlin during a search of his home and business, federal prosecutors said.

