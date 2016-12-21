Man charged with 2 slayings in infamo...

Man charged with 2 slayings in infamous Australian cold case

A man was charged with two counts of murder on Friday in a notorious, 20-year-old case that terrified residents of Western Australia and became one of the country's longest-running investigations. The development in the so-called "Claremont serial killings" case comes two decades after three women vanished from the wealthy Perth suburb of Claremont in Western Australia.

