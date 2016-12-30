M6.2 earthquake rocks region in eastern Indonesia; no tsunami warming
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia. The agency says the earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Sumbawa region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|uyan
|506,546
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|5 min
|freedom2016
|76
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|TRD
|71,270
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|11 min
|RitaY RasulAllah
|8
|Britain, edging toward Trump, scolds Kerry over...
|16 min
|Retribution
|4
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|17 min
|RIP
|37
|Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment
|27 min
|Retribution
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC