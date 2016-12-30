M6.2 earthquake rocks region in easte...

M6.2 earthquake rocks region in eastern Indonesia; no tsunami warming

17 hrs ago

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia. The agency says the earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Sumbawa region.

Chicago, IL

