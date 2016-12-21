Library books expenditure by councils...

Library books expenditure by councils falls to as little as 5p per person

18 hrs ago

Cash-strapped councils are dishing out as little as 5p per person on library books, figures obtained by the Press Association have revealed. Library funding has seen a drop of A 5.5 million on book expenditure across the biggest local authorities in the country over the last four years.

