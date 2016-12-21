Israeli prime minister slams Kerry's ...

Israeli prime minister slams Kerry's upcoming speech on UN vote

14 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

The Latest on the aftermath of the U.S. allowing an anti-settlement resolution to pass through the U.N. security council : An Israeli minister says U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's planned policy speech Wednesday on Israeli-Palestinian peace is a "pathetic move" and "anti-democratic." Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told Israel Army Radio that if Kerry lays out principles for a peace deal, as he is expected to do in his speech, it will limit President-elect Donald Trump's ability to set his own policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chicago, IL

