India's Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive memorial of a medieval warrior king that's expected to cost billions of rupees and has come under criticism from environmental activists and others. The memorial, which includes a proposed 192-meter -tall statue of Shivaji, a 16th century ruler from western India, will be built off the coast of Mumbai on land reclaimed from the Arabian Sea.
