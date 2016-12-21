India's Modi lays foundation of huge ...

India's Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive memorial of a medieval warrior king that's expected to cost billions of rupees and has come under criticism from environmental activists and others. The memorial, which includes a proposed 192-meter -tall statue of Shivaji, a 16th century ruler from western India, will be built off the coast of Mumbai on land reclaimed from the Arabian Sea.

Chicago, IL

