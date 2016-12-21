Indian Police: 2 Killed, 38 Injured i...

Indian Police: 2 Killed, 38 Injured in Train Accident

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

At least two people were killed and 38 others injured when 14 coaches of a train derailed in northern India early Wednesday, two of them falling into a dry canal bed, police said. Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the accident happened near Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 min Pro Ukraine_ 813
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Rudolpho Laspari 506,157
News Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade 18 min Seamus 16
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 28 min LOL 107
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 29 min Trump your President 113
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 31 min Christian Taliban 19
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 36 min Lawrence Wolf 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC