Indian Police: 2 Killed, 38 Injured in Train Accident
At least two people were killed and 38 others injured when 14 coaches of a train derailed in northern India early Wednesday, two of them falling into a dry canal bed, police said. Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the accident happened near Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|813
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|506,157
|Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade
|18 min
|Seamus
|16
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|28 min
|LOL
|107
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|29 min
|Trump your President
|113
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|31 min
|Christian Taliban
|19
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|36 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC