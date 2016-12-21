Home prices have continued to rise de...

Home prices have continued to rise despite economic uncertainty

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Andover Advertiser

Homes across Britain have added around A 57 to their value on average each day during this year, according to a property website. Zoopla said the average home has piled A 19,348 onto its value from January to early December - equating to an increase of A 56.57 per day typically.

