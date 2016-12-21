Historic proclamation casts light on impact of rebellion on Christians in China

The Great Wall of China, as the Church of Scotland unearths an historic document ordering the Liaoyang government to protect Christian activities A fragile handwritten public proclamation has cast fresh light on the impact of a bloody rebellion on Scottish Presbyterians in China more than 100 years ago. The striking document - about two feet long and written in calligraphy - was issued by the Court of Emperor Kuang Hsu after the Boxer Rebellion ended in 1901.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.