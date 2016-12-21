Hanukkah celebrates Israel's victory over tyrant
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, celebrates Israel's deliverance from the rule of the notorious tyrant Antiochus Epiphanes during the Maccabean War in 162 B.C. The revolt was a triumph of the smaller Jewish force over the Syrian-Greek, or Seleucid, empire led by Antiochus IV who wanted to wipe the Jewish culture, religion and the Torah from the face of the Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca...
|2 min
|gwww
|102
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|3 min
|Commies R red
|19
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 min
|George
|6,358
|Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com...
|4 min
|same 2day
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 min
|George
|857
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 min
|George
|221
|Trumpa s plan to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerus...
|35 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC