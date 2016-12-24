Gunmen attack former Taliban leader's...

Gunmen attack former Taliban leader's home in Afghan capital

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

KABUL, Afghanistan - An Afghan official says gunmen on a motorbike opened fire at the house of a former Taliban leader in the capital, killing at least one person. Fraidoon Obaidi, the head of the Kabul police's criminal investigation department, says the two gunmen attacked Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef's house late Friday, but he was not there.

