Gunman opens fire in attack on Istanbul nightclub: local media

2 hrs ago

An armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, wounding several people, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reported. Private NTV television said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack.

