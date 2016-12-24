Germans must leave home Xmas morning as WWII bomb is defused
More than 54,000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg must leave their homes Christmas morning while authorities defuse a giant 1.8-ton aerial bomb from World War II. The city's medieval cathedral and City Hall are in the area to be sealed off.
