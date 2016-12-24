Germans must leave home Xmas morning ...

Germans must leave home Xmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

More than 54,000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg must leave their homes Christmas morning while authorities defuse a giant 1.8-ton aerial bomb from World War II. The city's medieval cathedral and City Hall are in the area to be sealed off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Faith is a Maniac 505,895
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 7 min Go Blue Forever 49
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) 19 min alan martin 159
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 32 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 35 min Dudley 7,981
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... 51 min Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC