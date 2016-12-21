German minister: ban names such as "vegetarian schnitzel"
In this April 29, 2016 file picture a ' vegetarian Currywurst' is presented in Bamberg, Germany. Germany's agriculture minister is calling for a ban on names such as "vegetarian schnitzel" for meat substitute products, which he argues are misleading.
