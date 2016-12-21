Five stories in the news today, Dec. 21
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary today for the first time since approving two major pipeline projects and rejecting another. He will address the city's business community over breakfast, and is expected to talk about the need for the projects, but also the need for environmental action.
