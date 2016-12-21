Five stories in the news today, Dec. 21

Five stories in the news today, Dec. 21

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Telegram

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary today for the first time since approving two major pipeline projects and rejecting another. He will address the city's business community over breakfast, and is expected to talk about the need for the projects, but also the need for environmental action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 6 min Russian Ainu 3
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 13 min Pesan buat enci Man 958
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 26 min TurkeyBlaster 5
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 36 min Foo - the cock 4
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 46 min Strong Wakamoto 7
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 47 min Strong Wakamoto 3
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... 49 min Strong Wakamoto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC