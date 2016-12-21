Eaton Square named most expensive str...

Eaton Square named most expensive street with homes worth 17 million

Eaton Square in London's Belgravia district has been crowned the most expensive street across England and Wales - with the average home there commanding nearly A 17 million. While the wealthiest streets are clustered in central London, every region contains "million pound" streets, where homes are worth six-figure sums typically, Lloyds Bank found.

Chicago, IL

