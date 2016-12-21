Cyprus could be a good choice for holidaymakers seeking some winter sun
UK holidaymakers planning a winter sun break in the New Year should head to Cyprus for the lowest prices, according to a new study. A survey of 12 resorts where sterling has rallied in recent weeks found that UK tourists will find the best bargains in Paphos.
