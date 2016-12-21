Congo President Joseph Kabila to leav...

Congo President Joseph Kabila to leave after 2017 vote under new deal

Political parties in Congo signed a deal late Saturday that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after an election that now will be held by the end of next year instead of mid-2018 as his party originally proposed. The New Year's Eve agreement comes after months of unrest that left dozens dead and threatened to further destabilize the vast Central African nation with a painful history of dictatorship and civil war.

