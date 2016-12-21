China plans to land probes on far side of moon, Mars by 2020
China vowed Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 to ... . FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, ground crew check on the re-entry capsule of Shenzhou 11 spacecraft, which brought back a pair of Chinese astronauts from a monthlong stay aboard China's ... BEIJING - China vowed Tuesday to speed up the development of its space industry as it set out its plans to become the first country to soft land a probe on the far side of the moon, by around 2018, and launch its first Mars probe by 2020.
