Boris sends Christmas message to cheer up Britons 'downcast' by war and division

In a video message circulated on Twitter, Boris Johnson said that despite war in Syria and terror attacks in Europe, mankind as a whole was making progress in terms of health, education and longevity Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has sent out an upbeat Christmas message designed to cheer up Britons left "downcast" by a 2016 characterised by war, terror and division. In a video message circulated on Twitter, Mr Johnson said that despite war in Syria and terror attacks in Europe, mankind as a whole was making progress in terms of health, education and longevity.

Chicago, IL

