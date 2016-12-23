Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout
The Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was killed early Friday in a shootout with police in Milan, ending a Europe-wide manhunt, Italy's interior minister said. Checks conducted after the shootout showed "the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack," Interior Minister Marco Minniti said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,690
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Faith is a Maniac
|505,895
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|7 min
|Go Blue Forever
|49
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|18 min
|alan martin
|159
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|32 min
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Dudley
|7,981
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|51 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC