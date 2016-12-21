Believers gather in Bethlehem for Chr...

Believers gather in Bethlehem for Christmas at birthplace of Jesus

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world together with local Christians gathered in the biblical town of Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas Eve in the traditional birthplace of Jesus, with spirits lifted by a slowdown in recent violence and cool, clear weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Faith is a Maniac 505,895
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 8 min Go Blue Forever 49
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) 19 min alan martin 159
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 32 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 35 min Dudley 7,981
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... 51 min Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,587

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC