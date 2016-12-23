Belarus court rules against AP reporter for Chernobyl story
In this Monday, April 11, 2016, file photo, a radiation warning sign stands near a checkpoint in an exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, southeast of Minsk, Belarus. A Belarus court on Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 ruled against an Associated Press correspondent in a lawsuit by a dairy company that claimed an AP article about farming on fallout-damaged land hurt its reputation.
