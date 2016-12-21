Barack Obama, Japan's Shinzo Abe to v...

Barack Obama, Japan's Shinzo Abe to visit Pearl Harbor together

12 hrs ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to place a wreath at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. HONOLULU- Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, the leaders of the United States and Japan are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where the bloodshed of surprise attacks thrust America into World War II.

Chicago, IL

