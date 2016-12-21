Barack Obama, Japan's Shinzo Abe to visit Pearl Harbor together

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to place a wreath at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. HONOLULU- Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, the leaders of the United States and Japan are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where the bloodshed of surprise attacks thrust America into World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.