Attack on Aid Distribution Point inside Mosul Kills 3
A small Iraqi aid organization says an attack on an aid distribution point inside Mosul has killed three people and wounded another three. Mustafa al-Khatib, manager of the organization Faza, said the attack occurred as workers were distributing food and fuel and that clashes between IS and Iraqi forces followed the attack.
