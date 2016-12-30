At least 6 killed in mine collapse in eastern India
At least six workers have been killed in a coal mine accident in eastern India, and police said Friday that 17 others could remain trapped in the mine. People gather near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district in eastern Jharkhand state on December 30, 2016.
