Andy Burnham presses Theresa May over...

Andy Burnham presses Theresa May over social care funding cuts

8 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Andy Burnham called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million One in three English councils faces cuts in Government support next year putting more pressure on social care budgets, Labour's Andy Burnham has said. The former health secretary called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million.

Chicago, IL

