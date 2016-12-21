Andy Burnham presses Theresa May over social care funding cuts
Andy Burnham called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million One in three English councils faces cuts in Government support next year putting more pressure on social care budgets, Labour's Andy Burnham has said. The former health secretary called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Vaya con Christos
|506,136
|Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca...
|12 min
|Just Think
|85
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|37 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|792
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|1 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|41
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|2 hr
|Seamus
|22
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Fair Game
|124
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC