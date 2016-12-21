A woman takes a picture of a tree in blossom in St James Park, central London
Festive travellers are being urged to check the weather conditions before setting off as Storm Conor descends on northern parts of the country. After a lull following disruption caused by Storm Barbara, fresh weather warnings have been issued for high winds and snow expected to sweep across parts of northern Scotland, peaking on Boxing Day when gusts could reach 90mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|14 min
|Vaya con Christos
|505,962
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|17 min
|Into The Night
|7,983
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|20 min
|Into The Night
|35,703
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|25 min
|BUNUH ANAK IDIOT ITU
|965
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|43 min
|Fair Game
|119
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|2 hr
|davy
|349
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|184
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC