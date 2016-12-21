4 Indian men arrested after US tourist accused them of rape
Indian police said Monday that they arrested four men on suspicion of raping an American tourist who came to New Delhi alone earlier this year, marking another incident of sexual violence to stir outrage. Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said the suspects - a tour guide and his associate, a car driver and a hotel worker - were arrested Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|506,028
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 min
|Kiss8400
|6,339
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 min
|George
|702
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|7 min
|Obama is a War Cr...
|11,359
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 min
|George
|205
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|9 min
|Heretic
|123
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|10 min
|Obama is a War Cr...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC