4 Indian men arrested after US touris...

4 Indian men arrested after US tourist accused them of rape

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Indian police said Monday that they arrested four men on suspicion of raping an American tourist who came to New Delhi alone earlier this year, marking another incident of sexual violence to stir outrage. Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said the suspects - a tour guide and his associate, a car driver and a hotel worker - were arrested Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Rudolpho Laspari 506,028
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 min Kiss8400 6,339
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 min George 702
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) 7 min Obama is a War Cr... 11,359
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 min George 205
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 9 min Heretic 123
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 10 min Obama is a War Cr... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC