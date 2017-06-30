WPS administrator to lead Worcester Catholic schools
The Diocese of Worcester today announced current Worcester public schools administrator David Perda will take over as superintendent of the city's Catholic schools next month. Mr. Perda, who has been the public school district's chief research and accountability officer for the last seven years, will be succeeding current Worcester Catholic Schools Superintendent Delma Josephson, who is retiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Baybie
|12
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Jul 2
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC